Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK restricting more and more foreign workers? How Indians may be impacted

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 01:38 PM IST

The UK government is implementing measures to reduce net migration by limiting foreign worker hiring and enhancing visa sponsorship regulations.

The UK government announced new measures to reduce net migration into the the country as it aims to cut hiring of foreign workers. UK Home Office announced new measures to cut high levels of net migration to reduce reliance on international recruitment as the country is set to target sectors heavily reliant on overseas workers. UK's Migration Advisory Committee will monitor key sectors which are experiencing skills shortages and provide yearly assessments to ministers for decision-making on immigration.

New UK measures aim to lower net migration by targeting sectors reliant on foreign workers and tightening visa sponsorship rules. The Migration Advisory Committee will evaluate skills shortages, and the minimum salary for Skilled Worker visas has risen significantly.(Reuters)
New UK measures aim to lower net migration by targeting sectors reliant on foreign workers and tightening visa sponsorship rules. The Migration Advisory Committee will evaluate skills shortages, and the minimum salary for Skilled Worker visas has risen significantly.(Reuters)

Read more: Will AI take away jobs? No, Nvidia's Jensen Huang says: ‘It’s just like onboarding…'

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) is also intensifying investigations into visa sponsorship of migrant workers as rules regarding visa sponsorship of migrant workers will be strengthened to enforce employment laws and restrict employers’ ability to hire foreign workers.

Additionally, measures will be taken to curb sponsor license holders and prevent visa abuse including increased investigation visits by UKVI and suspension or revoking of licenses for employers found to be faulty in terms of visas.

Moreover, the minimum salary requirement for the Skilled Worker visa has been raised from £26,200 to £38,700 this year which is already being implemented.

Read more: Sensex may hit 1 lakh in 2024: Mark Mobius's prediction only if Sebi concurs

UK granted 89,095 health and care worker visas in the year ending in June, down 26% compared with a year earlier. Between April and June, the number of granted visas for these workers was down 81% year-on-year.

Marley Morris, associate director for migration, trade and communities at the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank, said as per news agency Reuters that the restrictions could increase problems in a sector struggling to fill vacancies.

Read more: When Ratan Tata produced a film that turned out to be a box office disaster

"The social care sector is still struggling with recruitment and the government will need to monitor the situation closely to avoid a further staffing crisis," he said.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On