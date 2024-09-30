UK restricting more and more foreign workers? How Indians may be impacted

The UK government announced new measures to reduce net migration into the the country as it aims to cut hiring of foreign workers. UK Home Office announced new measures to cut high levels of net migration to reduce reliance on international recruitment as the country is set to target sectors heavily reliant on overseas workers. UK's Migration Advisory Committee will monitor key sectors which are experiencing skills shortages and provide yearly assessments to ministers for decision-making on immigration. New UK measures aim to lower net migration by targeting sectors reliant on foreign workers and tightening visa sponsorship rules. The Migration Advisory Committee will evaluate skills shortages, and the minimum salary for Skilled Worker visas has risen significantly.(Reuters)

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) is also intensifying investigations into visa sponsorship of migrant workers as rules regarding visa sponsorship of migrant workers will be strengthened to enforce employment laws and restrict employers’ ability to hire foreign workers.

Additionally, measures will be taken to curb sponsor license holders and prevent visa abuse including increased investigation visits by UKVI and suspension or revoking of licenses for employers found to be faulty in terms of visas.

Moreover, the minimum salary requirement for the Skilled Worker visa has been raised from £26,200 to £38,700 this year which is already being implemented.

UK granted 89,095 health and care worker visas in the year ending in June, down 26% compared with a year earlier. Between April and June, the number of granted visas for these workers was down 81% year-on-year.

Marley Morris, associate director for migration, trade and communities at the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank, said as per news agency Reuters that the restrictions could increase problems in a sector struggling to fill vacancies.

"The social care sector is still struggling with recruitment and the government will need to monitor the situation closely to avoid a further staffing crisis," he said.