Will AI take away jobs? No, Nvidia's Jensen Huang says: ‘It’s just like onboarding…'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that AI agents will soon become as integral to the workforce as human employees as the tech boss suggested that the process of integrating AI into businesses will soon feel as routine as bringing on new members in the team. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, asserts that AI agents will complement human workers by handling tedious tasks, enhancing productivity. He views AI integration as a routine onboarding process and supports nuclear energy as a sustainable power source for data centers amid rising energy demands.(AFP)

Will AI replace human workers, Jensen Huang thinks…

AI will not replace human workers but will complement them, Jensen Huang asserted saying that AI agents will focus more on repetitive and time-consuming tasks, such as data entry, freeing employees to focus on more important and creative work.

Integration of AI will be like onboarding a new colleague, where the AI agent is introduced, trained and given specific tasks. Jensen Huang also talked about the unique opportunity presented by current wave of AI innovation and said that his company Nvidia will make significant contributions to the future of technology.

Jensen Huang on nuclear power and its potential

Nvidia boss also said that nuclear power is a good option for the renewable energy needed for the growing number of data centers.

“Nuclear is wonderful as one of the sources of energy, one of the sources of sustainable energy. It won’t be the only one. We’re going to need energy from all sources and balance the availability and the cost of energy as well as the sustainability over time," he said.

Jensen Huang explained, “The first thing we have to do is comply with whatever policies and regulations that are being imposed. And, meanwhile, do the best we can to compete in the markets that we serve. We have a lot of customers there that depend on us and we’ll do our best to support them.”