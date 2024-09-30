When Ratan Tata produced a film that turned out to be a box office disaster

Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata dabbled in the film industry in the early 2000s when he co-produced a Bollywood movie which featured Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu. The film was Aetbaar and was released in 2004. The romantic psychological thriller was directed by Vikram Bhatt and was inspired by the 1996 Hollywood film “Fear". Ratan Tata entered the film industry with Aetbaar in 2004, featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The film, inspired by Hollywood's Fear, failed to recover its ₹ 9.50 crore budget, earning only ₹ 7.96 crore, leading Tata to discontinue his film production efforts.(Instagram/@ratantata)

Amitabh Bachchan played the character of Dr. Ranveer Malhotra who is a possessive father who wishes to protect his daughter Ria Malhotra (played by Bipasha Basu) from her obsessive partner Aryan Trivedi ( played by John Abraham). The film was produced by Ratan Tata along with others and had a budget of ₹9.50 crore. The film managed to earn only ₹7.96 crore at the box office owing to which it did not even recover its production costs.

On IMDb, the film's plot is explained as, “A protective father starts digging deeper into the past of his daughter's possessive, unpredictable and violent boyfriend.”

A user on the platform reviews the movie noting, “The story was quite unrealistic. I don't mean the premise, as that in fact was a pretty good one. However, the way the story unfolded was quite far-fetched and worthy of a cheap horror novel. Amitabh Bachchan gave a strong performance as always but the rest of the cast can't act at all.”

While another user appreciated the movie, saying, “I think this movie was released at the wrong time and in the wrong decade, Bollywood doesn't make a lot of great thrillers but this one is amazing. Sure the dubbed voices of John and Bipasha were super annoying combined with the terrible dialogues at some points.”

Following this, Ratan Tata did not continue his foray into production of films.