Diamonds no longer India’s largest product export to US, thanks to Apple iPhones

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 11:08 AM IST

Smartphones, led by Apple iPhones, have become India's largest export to the US, surpassing non-industrial diamonds.

Smartphones are India’s largest product export to the United States owing to Apple iPhones, surpassing non-industrial diamonds in value over the past three quarters. Business Standard reported citing the latest data from the department of commerce that smartphone exports reached $2 billion in the June quarter, compared to $1.44 billion for non-industrial diamonds.

India's smartphone exports to the US have surged, reaching $2 billion in the June quarter, surpassing diamond exports. In FY24, total smartphone exports amounted to $15.6 billion, with iPhones making up 66% of this figure.(AP)
India's smartphone exports to the US have surged, reaching $2 billion in the June quarter, surpassing diamond exports. In FY24, total smartphone exports amounted to $15.6 billion, with iPhones making up 66% of this figure.(AP)

In the December quarter of FY24, smartphone exports to US hit $1.42 billion, overtaking diamond exports at $1.3 billion and by the final quarter of FY24, smartphone exports surged by 43 percent quarter-on-quarter to $2.02 billion. At the same time, diamond exports declined 4.6 percent to $1.24 billion, the report said. Meanwhile, in the September quarter of FY24, smartphones ranked the fourth-largest export from India to the US.

The rise in smartphone exports shows the success of India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices as before the introduction of PLI, smartphone exports totalled $1.6 billion in global shipments in FY19.

By FY23, Apple exported over $5 billion worth of iPhones from India, contributing significantly to the country’s total smartphone exports of $11.1 billion. In FY24, iPhone exports soared to $10 billion and accounted for 66 per cent of smartphone exports, which amounted to $15.6 billion.

During the period, smartphone exports to the US surged by 158 per cent to $5.56 billion, making it India’s second-largest export to the US after diamonds.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
