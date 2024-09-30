Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Good news for Indians wishing to work and study in Australia as country offers 1,000 visas from October 1

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Australia to issue 1,000 Work and Holiday visas annually to Indian citizens from October 1. Eligible individuals can work and study in Australia for 12 months.

Australia will offer up to 1,000 work and holiday visas annually to Indian citizens from on October 1 as per Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) which is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations, specifically in terms of mobility and people-to-people connectivity.

Australia visa: Starting October 1, Australia will grant 1,000 work and holiday visas annually to Indian citizens aged 18-30. The visa allows a 12-month stay for work and study, with a ballot selection process for applicants under the AI-ECTA agreement.
Australia visa: Starting October 1, Australia will grant 1,000 work and holiday visas annually to Indian citizens aged 18-30. The visa allows a 12-month stay for work and study, with a ballot selection process for applicants under the AI-ECTA agreement.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal hailed the development, saying, “During the visit, happy to learn that Work and Holiday visa, a key commitment under India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will be operational from 1st October 2024 which will facilitate mobility and deepen people-to-people connect.”

Read more: Why Indian stock market is likely to be volatile in October? Hint: US elections

What is the Work and Holiday visa?

The Work and Holiday visa will allow Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 to live in Australia for 12 months, during which they can work, study, and travel. The visa allows recipients to study for up to four months and leave and re-enter the country multiple times during their stay. The cost is AUD 650 (approximately 36,748).

Who is eligible for the visa?

To qualify for the visa, Indian citizens must meet the following criteria:

1. Be under 30 years of age with a valid passport and national identity card

2. Pay a registration fee of AUD 25 ( 1,500) which will begin for the visa ballots from October 1

Read more: Coldplay concert row: BookMyShow CEO skips first summons, second notice issued

What is the ballot process for Australia's Work and Holiday visa?

The Work and Holiday visa will operate under a ballot system. Immigration Australia said, “We will hold an annual ballot process for each participating country each programme year. There may be different registration and selection open periods for each country participating in the ballots.”

Eligible Indian passport holders can register by completing a 'Visa pre-application registration' form under 'New application' in their ImmiAccount.

Read more: Moodeng memecoin user invests 1 lakh. In 17 days, profit was 100 crore

What happens if you are selected in the ballot process?

If your registration is selected, you will receive a 'Notification of selection' letter via email inviting you to apply online for the visa via ImmiAccount. If you are selected, you will have 28 calendar days to apply for the Work and Holiday visa.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On