Good news for Indians wishing to work and study in Australia as country offers 1,000 visas from October 1
Australia to issue 1,000 Work and Holiday visas annually to Indian citizens from October 1. Eligible individuals can work and study in Australia for 12 months.
Australia will offer up to 1,000 work and holiday visas annually to Indian citizens from on October 1 as per Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) which is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations, specifically in terms of mobility and people-to-people connectivity.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal hailed the development, saying, “During the visit, happy to learn that Work and Holiday visa, a key commitment under India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will be operational from 1st October 2024 which will facilitate mobility and deepen people-to-people connect.”
What is the Work and Holiday visa?
The Work and Holiday visa will allow Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 to live in Australia for 12 months, during which they can work, study, and travel. The visa allows recipients to study for up to four months and leave and re-enter the country multiple times during their stay. The cost is AUD 650 (approximately ₹36,748).
Who is eligible for the visa?
To qualify for the visa, Indian citizens must meet the following criteria:
1. Be under 30 years of age with a valid passport and national identity card
2. Pay a registration fee of AUD 25 ( ₹1,500) which will begin for the visa ballots from October 1
What is the ballot process for Australia's Work and Holiday visa?
The Work and Holiday visa will operate under a ballot system. Immigration Australia said, “We will hold an annual ballot process for each participating country each programme year. There may be different registration and selection open periods for each country participating in the ballots.”
Eligible Indian passport holders can register by completing a 'Visa pre-application registration' form under 'New application' in their ImmiAccount.
What happens if you are selected in the ballot process?
If your registration is selected, you will receive a 'Notification of selection' letter via email inviting you to apply online for the visa via ImmiAccount. If you are selected, you will have 28 calendar days to apply for the Work and Holiday visa.