Hurun list: Ambanis most valuable among family businesses in India

The Ambani family has become the most valuable family business in the country with a worth of ₹25.75 lakh crore, the Barclays Private Clients Hurun India noted. The Bajaj family comes second most valuable family in the list at ₹7.13 lakh crore while Birlas come third at ₹5.39 lakh crore. The Adani family's value has been pegged at ₹15.44 lakh crore in the list, but being a first generation it does not feature in the main list. Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani are seen.

Adanis top first-generation families

The Adani family is the richest first-generation family in India with active second-generation leaders, the list noted. Serum's Poonawalla family follows next with its business valued at ₹2.37 lakh crore.

How has the list been compiled

The report has a cut-off date of March 20 and the valuation excludes private investments and liquid assets. Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said three-fourths of the family businesses saw growth in value when compared with last year.

"The significant industry diversification of these family businesses demonstrates their essential role in maintaining and advancing long-term economic stability and growth in India," he said.