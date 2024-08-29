Gautam Adani's family wealth shoots up 95% in one year, reaches 11.6 lakh crore: Hurun Rich List

Billionaire Gautam Adani has added ₹5,65,503 crore to his net worth, which means it has shot up 95% to ₹11.6 lakh crore over the last year, according to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List report released on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

Also Read: Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian on Hurun list

The Adani family is now, at the top of the rich list with a ₹11,61,800 crore net worth, compared to the Ambanis who came second with a net worth of ₹10,14,700 crore.

The Ambani family's rate of wealth growth was 25% in the last year.

"Rising like a phoenix after the Hindenburg allegations, Gautam Adani (62) & family have secured the top spot in this year’s rankings, with a 95% increase in wealth compared to last year, bringing their total to ₹11,61,800 crore," the report read.

Over the last five years, Gautam Adani added ₹10,21,600 crore, despite the Hindenburg crisis, and had the highest wealth growth rate among all the top 10 in the list.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai, and others to launch new seven-seaters as utility vehicle demand grows: Report

This was because of the significant rise in share prices of Adani group companies. Adani Ports rose 98% while Adani Energy, Adani Gas, Adani Transmission, and Adani Power increased on an average of 76%.

Who were the others on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List?

At third place, came HCL's Shiv Nadar and family with a ₹3,14,000 crore fortune.

Fourth was Cyrus S Poonawalla, the chairman and MD of Serum Institute of India, with a wealth of ₹289,800 crore.

Others include Dilip Shanghvi ( ₹2,49,900 crore), Kumar Mangalam Birla ( ₹2,35,200 crore), Gopichand Hinduja and family ( ₹1,92,700 crore), Radhakishan Damani ( ₹1,90,900 crore), Azim Premji ( ₹1,90,700 crore), and Niraj Bajaj ( ₹1,62,800 crore).

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan debuts on Hurun India list with a net worth of ₹7,300 crore