Shah Rukh Khan debuts on Hurun India list with a net worth of 7,300 crore

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in the Hurun India Rich List as his net worth as of 2024 stands at ₹7,300 crore. The net worth is not only derived from his production house Red Chillies Entertainment but also his holdings in the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. He made an entry to the list largely because of the rising value of his holdings in Kolkata Knight Riders. Shah Rukh Khan holds his Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award, the festival's career achievement award, onstage at the Piazza Grande during the 77th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland.

As per the list, Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed Juhi Chawla and family ( ₹4,600 crore), Hrithik Roshan ( ₹2,000 crore), Amitabh Bachchan and family ( ₹1,600 crore) and Karan Johar ( ₹1,400 crore). Juhi Chawla and family own Knight Riders Sports, a vertical of the Knight Riders Group through which the actress and her husband Jay Mehta jointly own Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hrithik Roshan derives most of his net worth from his fashion brand HRX, Amitabh Bachchan's comes from his investments and Karan Johar derives his net worth from the production house Dharma Productions, the list noted.

This comes as Shah Rukh Khan topped Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar in terms of social media following standing at a total of 441 lakh followers, followed by Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar at 323 lakh followers and 170 lakh followers respectively.