Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian on Hurun list

Gautam Adani, with a wealth of ₹11.6 lakh crore, replaced Mukesh Ambani to clinch the top spot in the 2024 Hurun India rich list. India minted a new billionaire every 5 days last year, the list noted, as Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said, “India is emerging as Asia’s wealth creation engine! While China saw a 25% decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29% increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires." Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)

The youngest on the 2024 Hurun India rich list is Kaivalya Vohra (21) of Zepto and his co-founder Aadit Palicha, 22, is the second youngest in the list. For the first time in the list, Shahrukh Khan made a debut owing to the rising value of his holdings in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Hurun India Rich Listers from the entertainment industry added ₹40,500 crores in just one year, with seven new entrants.

At ₹25.75 lakh crore, Ambani family has become the most valuable family business in the country, it added. The Bajaj family comes second in the list at ₹7.13 lakh crore while Birlas come third at ₹5.39 lakh crore. The Adani family's value has been pegged at ₹15.44 lakh crore in the list, but being a first generation it does not feature in the main list.

Adanis top the list of first-generation families with active second-generation leaders, and Serum's Poonawalla family follows them with its business valued at ₹2.37 lakh crore.