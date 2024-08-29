 Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian on Hurun list - Hindustan Times
Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian on Hurun list

ByHT News Desk
Aug 29, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Gautam Adani becomes India's richest, while the country saw a 29% rise in billionaires. Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest on the Hurun India rich list.

Gautam Adani, with a wealth of 11.6 lakh crore, replaced Mukesh Ambani to clinch the top spot in the 2024 Hurun India rich list. India minted a new billionaire every 5 days last year, the list noted, as Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said,  “India is emerging as Asia’s wealth creation engine! While China saw a 25% decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29% increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires."

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)

The youngest on the 2024 Hurun India rich list is Kaivalya Vohra (21) of Zepto and his co-founder Aadit Palicha, 22, is the second youngest in the list. For the first time in the list, Shahrukh Khan made a debut owing to the rising value of his holdings in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Hurun India Rich Listers from the entertainment industry added 40,500 crores in just one year, with seven new entrants.

At 25.75 lakh crore, Ambani family has become the most valuable family business in the country, it added. The Bajaj family comes second in the list at 7.13 lakh crore while Birlas come third at 5.39 lakh crore. The Adani family's value has been pegged at 15.44 lakh crore in the list, but being a first generation it does not feature in the main list.

Adanis top the list of first-generation families with active second-generation leaders, and Serum's Poonawalla family follows them with its business valued at 2.37 lakh crore.

