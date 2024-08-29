Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai, and others to launch new seven-seaters as utility vehicle demand grows: Report

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Toyota will be introducing more than a dozen seven-seater utility vehicles over the course of next year, the Economic Times reported, adding that this is to capitalise on the rising demand for larger passenger vehicles as people are increasingly travelling with their families after the pandemic. Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV (top) offers petrol hybrid powertrain with more mileage than its Korean rivals Hyundai Creta (left) or Kia Seltos (right).

Which are the models expected to be launched?

The facelifted version of Hyundai’s Alcazar is expected to launch first in early September, followed by the seven-seater versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder, coming up in 2025.

Kia is also expected to bring a seven-seater EV based on the Carens, according to the report, which added that other examples include updated versions of the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and Kia Carnival.

How much is the demand for SUVs and premium vehicles in India?

Around 63% of all passenger vehicles sold in India during the first four months of the financial year 2024-25 were larger utility vehicles such as SUVs and MPVs, which is a 50% increase from the same quarter of the previous year, according to the report.

On top of this, vehicles priced more than ₹10 lakh consisted 47% of the total passenger vehicle sales in India in the financial year 2023-24, which is a 22% jump compared to 2020-21, according to the report.

