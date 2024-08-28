 TRAI invites public comments on regulations against spam calls and texts, telecom fraud - Hindustan Times
TRAI invites public comments on regulations against spam calls and texts, telecom fraud

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Aug 28, 2024 06:54 PM IST

The TRAI invites comments on the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, to improve crackdown on spam calls and telecom frauds

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper seeking public comments regarding a regulation (Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018) that was implemented in February 2019 to address issues of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC).

The consultation paper titled "Review of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018)" can be accessed on the TRAI website.


What are Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC)?

Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC) refer to all kinds of calls, messages, or emails that are used to promote businesses or products and are sent to people without their consent.

What is the purpose of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018?

The regulation was brought in to protect the public from unwanted promotional calls and messages, while also at the same time, allowing businesses to send targeted communications to customers who have consented for or set preferences to receive them.

The consultation paper titled "Review of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018)" can be accessed on the TRAI website.


