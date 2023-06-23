Income tax return filing: How to file your ITR without Form 16? Follow these steps

Form 16 is a document which a salaried employee gets from his/her employer containing tax deducted at source and the salary break-up. It is mandatory for every employer to provide their employees with the Form 16 document as per income tax rules.



But what should you do if Form 16 is not issued? Don't worry, you can still file your income tax return without a Form 16.



Is to possible to file ITR without Form 16?



According to tax experts, it is possible to file income tax return without Form 16. Amit Gupta, managing director, SAG Infotech, told Hindustan Times' sister publication Livemint that the individuals can file their return through documents like payslips and Form 26AS along with their investment records to claim deductions. It is possible to file income tax return without Form 16

How to file ITR without Form 16?

If you want to file an income tax return without the Form 16, here are the steps to follow:



1. Get all your salary or payslips issued by the employer from the relevant financial financial year. They must have details of the salary, allowances, deductions and other components.



2. Now, calculate the taxable income. It can be calculated after considering components of salary like basic salary, allowances, perquisits, bonuses etc.



3. The deductions like house rent allowance, standard deduction and professional tax must be subtracted to get the taxable income.

4. Check your bank statements to spot additional sources of income beyond salary like interest income, dividends or other form of income. They should be included while calculating the taxable income.



5. Now, verify Form 26AS which you can access through the I-T department website. It has a consolidated statement of all the taxes deducated and deposited against the individual's permanent account number (PAN).

It is absolutely necessary that the tax deducted at source (TDS) details mentioned in the form matches the calculated taxable income details. In case the discrepancies are found, then the deductor like employer or bank should be contacted. After filing the return, do e-verify it.

