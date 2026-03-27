India cuts key excise duty on petrol, diesel prices even as Iran war roils oil

The central government has eliminated key excise duty on petrol and diesel prices in India, in what can be seen as an attempt to shield the economy from a domino effect of surge in crude oil prices due to the Iran war. Vehicles at a petrol pump in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT)

In a series of late-night notifications, the Ministry of Finance announced that the special additional excise duty and additional excise duty on petrol have been cut to “nil”. For diesel, the government set the special additional excise duty at ₹18.5/litre and the additional excise duty at ₹3/litre.

These measures, effective immediately, arrive as Brent crude remains volatile near $100 a barrel, having recently touched peaks of $119 following military strikes on Iranian infrastructure. India, which imports ~88% of its crude oil, is seen as most vulnerable to the crisis in West Asia.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for one-fifth of global oil consumption—has seen daily transits drop from 120 vessels to just a handful, leaving nearly 20 million barrels per day at risk.

However, India's oil marketing companies—Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum—have absorbed the pain, maintaining a freeze on petrol and diesel prices to keep inflation in check. They are estimated to be taking on losses of up to ₹50 per litre on diesel and ₹20 per litre on petrol.

Now, with the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel prices, the government too has stepped in to shoulder the loss burden of its oil companies.

Excise Duty Changes for Petrol and Diesel According to government gazette, the revised rates for special additional excise duty and additional excise duty are as follows: