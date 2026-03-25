The Oil Supply Crunch Is Spreading From the Gulf to the Rest of the World

For a glimpse of how much higher energy prices could still soar, look beyond the prices Wall Street analysts normally track for West Texas Intermediate in the U.S. and Brent in Europe. People queue to refuel at a petrol station in Hyderabad on March 25, 2026. Oil prices tumbled and stocks rose on March 25 on hopes for a de-escalation of the Middle East war after Washington sent a peace plan to Iran, while Tehran announced it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) (AFP)

At the center of the supply squeeze in the Middle East, traders are paying an eye-watering $160 a barrel for the Emirati oil that can dodge the Strait of Hormuz, far above those global benchmarks.

Those sky-high prices, traders say, are a harbinger of where the rest of the market could be heading if the Persian Gulf isn’t reopened soon. That is because Asian customers are scouring the world for similar varieties of crude to keep churning out diesel and jet fuel.

Benchmark oil prices sank after President Trump postponed strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and said the U.S. had held “productive” talks with Tehran, raising the prospect he might be searching for a way to end the war.

But traders warn that the talk might be another false start toward peace. They also worry that Iran must agree to an end of hostilities before oil tankers can sail freely through the strait. Unless peace talks pan out fast, record high prices for specific grades of Middle Eastern crude cargoes will soon cascade to the U.S. and elsewhere

“The disruption is so massive, we will turn into full panic mode if this situation is not resolved rather quickly,” said Helge Andre Martinsen, an energy analyst at Norwegian investment bank DNB Carnegie.

A resolution means oil flowing through the strait again. Even then, for prices to fall toward prewar levels, traders want to see Persian Gulf producers reverse output cuts from the early days of the war. It would also require long-term sanctions relief on Iran and Russia, Martinsen said. The U.S. has relaxed sanctions on both to soothe markets but only for a month.

Oil prices appear to move on every headline about the war, but in fact, it can take weeks or months for them to ripple through the complex logistical and financial system connecting wellheads to gas station pumps.

The most yawning gap in prices is between oil that used to flow out of the Gulf and different kinds of crude from farther afield. Prices for a grade of crude known as Dubai had risen well over 150% so far in 2026 by Monday’s close, according to commodities data provider OPIS, which shares a parent company with The Wall Street Journal. That is far more than the standard benchmarks cited in the media.

Brent futures prices have been leisurely by contrast, rising 64% for the year through Monday.