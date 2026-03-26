India among ‘friendly nations’ listed by Iran for big Strait of Hormuz reprieve

Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, “Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.” Track live updates on Middle East war

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that it has allowed ‘friendly nations’ like India, Pakistan, Iraq, China and Russia to use the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in the Gulf that has taken centre stage amid the ongoing Iran-US war .

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran threatens to create a global energy crisis with oil prices already soaring and shortage being reported from several countries. As Strait of Hormuz turns out to be a point of contention between the US and Iran, it also found mention in Tehran's demands to end the hostilities. The demands were posed by Iran in response to US President Donald Trump's 15-point peace plan.

Also read: What do US and Iran want as uncertainty looms over negotiations amid war? A list of demands

Among several demands, Tehran also wants international recognition and guarantees of Iran's rights to exercise its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, Trump had claimed that he and ‘Ayatollah’ would control the Strait of Hormuz together, a claim snubbed by Iran.

Govt says Indian vessels safe amid raging war The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday assured that all Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe amid global concerns over energy supply disruptions.

Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, Rajesh Sinha, said two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, have already safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are en-route to India.