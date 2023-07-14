Home / Business / India not considering tax waivers for Tesla, says top official amid talks on setting up of EV factory

India not considering tax waivers for Tesla, says top official amid talks on setting up of EV factory

Reuters |
Jul 14, 2023 01:47 AM IST

In the past, talks between the U.S. carmaker and the Indian government have involved seeking customs duty waivers

India's finance ministry is not considering any duty waivers for U.S. automaker Tesla Inc, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on Thursday.

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla(REUTERS)
Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the car maker to make a "significant investment" in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon.

In the past, talks between the U.S. carmaker and the Indian government have involved seeking customs duty waivers for importing its electric vehicles, which was rejected by India.

"Any duty waiver for Tesla is not under active consideration of the Department of Revenue, as of now," Malhotra said on Thursday.

Friday, July 14, 2023
