India overtakes China in smartphone exports to US, research shows

India has overtaken China in smartphone exports to the US, according to a new report, thus underscoring the growing manufacturing heft of the world's fourth largest economy.

In April-June 2025, India accounted for 44 per cent of smartphone shipments to the US as against 13 per cent in the year-ago period, according to Canalys Research. Over the same time, China’s share of smartphone exports to the US fell to 25 per cent from 61 per cent.

“As a result of schemes like Make in India and production-linked incentive schemes, India is now moving at a new pace in those industrial sectors in which it was never even considered a key manufacturer before,” the government said in a statement.

India’s mobile phone manufacturing industry has grown from ₹18,900 crore in FY15 to ₹5,45,000 crore in FY25, according to the India Cellular & Electronics Association. At the same time, mobile phone exports have crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark—making India the second largest phone maker globally.