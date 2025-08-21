Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
India overtakes China in smartphone exports to US, research shows

ByTushar Deep Singh
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 12:11 pm IST

India now accounts for 44% of smartphone exports to the US as against 25% for China, according to Canalys Research.

India has overtaken China in smartphone exports to the US, according to a new report, thus underscoring the growing manufacturing heft of the world’s fourth largest economy.

A man checks an iPhone 16 Pro Max as the new iPhone 16 series smartphones go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing, China September 20, 2024. REUTERS//File Photo(Florence Lo/Reuters)
A man checks an iPhone 16 Pro Max as the new iPhone 16 series smartphones go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing, China September 20, 2024. REUTERS//File Photo(Florence Lo/Reuters)

In April-June 2025, India accounted for 44 per cent of smartphone shipments to the US as against 13 per cent in the year-ago period, according to Canalys Research. Over the same time, China’s share of smartphone exports to the US fell to 25 per cent from 61 per cent.

“As a result of schemes like Make in India and production-linked incentive schemes, India is now moving at a new pace in those industrial sectors in which it was never even considered a key manufacturer before,” the government said in a statement.

India’s mobile phone manufacturing industry has grown from 18,900 crore in FY15 to 5,45,000 crore in FY25, according to the India Cellular & Electronics Association. At the same time, mobile phone exports have crossed the 2 lakh crore mark—making India the second largest phone maker globally.

