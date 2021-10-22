Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 22, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Published on Oct 22, 2021 10:04 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Today Gold Rate ( 47460) is lower than this week's average of 47734.3 by 0.57%. The Gold Price though was lower than yesterday's value of 47470.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( 47460).

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Oct 22, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47580 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 123.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47460 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Oct 22, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.26% to 47580 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.14% or about 123.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.29% or 191.1 per kg to the price level of 65900 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47460) decreased by 123.7 from yesterday ( 47470), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 123.7 and value of 47580 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Oct 22, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 74.8 as compared to previous close of 74.9. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

