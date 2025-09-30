Edit Profile
    India's fiscal deficit for April-June at 38% of 2025-26 target, govt data shows

    India's fiscal deficit stood at 5.98 lakh crore, ot 38.1% of the target for the fiscal ending 31 March 2026.

    Updated on: Sep 30, 2025 5:57 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    India's fiscal deficit stood at 5.98 lakh crore, or 38.1% of the target for the fiscal ending 31 March 2026, according to government data released on Tuesday.

    A commuter walks past the building of India's Ministry of Finance during dusk in New Delhi. (Reuters)
    A commuter walks past the building of India's Ministry of Finance during dusk in New Delhi. (Reuters)

    India Fiscal Deficit: Key Numbers

    • Net tax receipts at 8.1 lakh crore, down from 8.7 lakh crore collected in the same period a year ago.
    • Non-tax revenue at 4.4 lakh crore compared with 3.3 lakh crore a year ago.
    • Total government expenditure at 18.8 lakh crore compared with 16.5 lakh crore a year earlier.
    • Capital expenditure at 4.3 lakh crore against 3 lakh crore a year ago.

    This is a developing story.

