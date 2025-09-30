India's fiscal deficit for April-June at 38% of 2025-26 target, govt data shows

India's fiscal deficit stood at ₹5.98 lakh crore, or 38.1% of the target for the fiscal ending 31 March 2026, according to government data released on Tuesday.
India Fiscal Deficit: Key Numbers
- Net tax receipts at ₹8.1 lakh crore, down from ₹8.7 lakh crore collected in the same period a year ago.
- Non-tax revenue at ₹4.4 lakh crore compared with ₹3.3 lakh crore a year ago.
- Total government expenditure at ₹18.8 lakh crore compared with ₹16.5 lakh crore a year earlier.
- Capital expenditure at ₹4.3 lakh crore against ₹3 lakh crore a year ago.
This is a developing story.