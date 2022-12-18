Home / Business / India's gross direct tax grows 26%, net collections near 80% of Budget target for FY23

India's gross direct tax grows 26%, net collections near 80% of Budget target for FY23

business
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 02:16 PM IST

The Budget had estimated direct tax collection of ₹14.20 lakh crore this financial year, higher than the ₹14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.

India’s direct tax revenue jumped have grown 26 per cent to over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.63 lakh crore so far in financial year 2022-23.(HT_PRINT)
India’s direct tax revenue jumped have grown 26 per cent to over 13.63 lakh crore so far in financial year 2022-23.(HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

The gross direct tax collections have grown 26 per cent to over 13.63 lakh crore so far this fiscal, aided by TDS deductions and healthy corporate advance tax mop-up, as per an official statement.

After adjusting for refunds, the net direct tax collection so far this fiscal stands at 11.35 lakh crore, which is about 80 per cent of the full-year Budget target.

The Budget had estimated direct tax collection of 14.20 lakh crore this financial year, higher than the 14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.

Refunds worth about 2.28 lakh crore have been issued till December 17, 2022, a growth of 68 per cent over the year-ago period.

The gross collection of 13,63,649 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at 7.25 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at 6.35 lakh crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The robust tax mop-up shows the economy rebounded from pandemic lows with rise in earnings of both companies and individuals.

The mop-up includes advance tax collection of 5.21 lakh crore, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) of 6.44 lakh crore, and self-assessment tax of 1.40 lakh crore.

The advance tax collection for the first, second and third quarters of the current fiscal at 5.21 lakh crore showed a growth of 12.83 per cent. This includes CIT at 3.97 lakh crore and PIT at 1.23 lakh crore.

As per the CBDT statement, so far this fiscal, the net collections from income and corporate taxes are at 11.35 lakh crore, 19.81 per cent higher than the 9,47,959 crore collected in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year (2021-22).

This includes 6.06 lakh crore and 5.26 lakh crore of CIT and PIT collections, respectively.

The CBDT further said there has been a remarkable increase in the speed of processing of income tax returns filed during the current fiscal, with almost 96.5 per cent of the duly verified ITRs having been processed till December 17.

"This has resulted in faster issue of refunds with almost a 109 per cent increase in the number of refunds issued in the current financial year," it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gst ministry of finance nirmala sitharaman budget cbdt + 3 more
gst ministry of finance nirmala sitharaman budget cbdt + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out