IndiGo share price at 7% in the red, plunges as much as 13% today on Q2 losses

IndiGo share price currently is around 7% in the red after plunging by 13% today on Q2 losses of ₹987 crore
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the listed parent company of IndiGo saw its shares hover around 7.21% or by 314.65 points in the red at ₹4,050.00 as at 1 pm IST on Monday, October 28, 2024 due to a weak Q2 earnings result from the airline.
However, it plunged to a low of ₹3,778.50 during today's trading session, which was 13% into the red.
This was because the airline reported a loss of ₹987 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to a profit of ₹189 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.
However, revenue from operations jumped 14% to ₹16,970 crore year-on-year (YoY).