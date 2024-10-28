IndiGo share price at 7% in the red, plunges as much as 13% today on Q2 losses

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the listed parent company of IndiGo saw its shares hover around 7.21% or by 314.65 points in the red at ₹4,050.00 as at 1 pm IST on Monday, October 28, 2024 due to a weak Q2 earnings result from the airline. Indigo shares plunged to a low of ₹ 3,778.50 during today's trading session, which was 13% into the red.(HT File)

However, it plunged to a low of ₹3,778.50 during today's trading session, which was 13% into the red.

This was because the airline reported a loss of ₹987 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to a profit of ₹189 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

However, revenue from operations jumped 14% to ₹16,970 crore year-on-year (YoY).