Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IndiGo share price at 7% in the red, plunges as much as 13% today on Q2 losses

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2024 01:25 PM IST

IndiGo share price currently is around 7% in the red after plunging by 13% today on Q2 losses of ₹987 crore

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the listed parent company of IndiGo saw its shares hover around 7.21% or by 314.65 points in the red at 4,050.00 as at 1 pm IST on Monday, October 28, 2024 due to a weak Q2 earnings result from the airline.

Indigo shares plunged to a low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,778.50 during today's trading session, which was 13% into the red.(HT File)
Indigo shares plunged to a low of 3,778.50 during today's trading session, which was 13% into the red.(HT File)

However, it plunged to a low of 3,778.50 during today's trading session, which was 13% into the red.

This was because the airline reported a loss of 987 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to a profit of 189 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

However, revenue from operations jumped 14% to 16,970 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //