Home / Business / IndiGo waives change fees on domestic tickets booked till April 30
business

IndiGo waives change fees on domestic tickets booked till April 30

Under this offer, the ticket can be booked between this duration for any travel period.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 09:03 PM IST
India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, expects to reach 80% of usual domestic capacity by the end of the month, company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.(Reuters/ File photo)

IndiGo on Friday said it will not charge any fees to change time or date on domestic tickets that are booked between April 17 and April 30.

Under this offer, the ticket can be booked between this duration for any travel period.

In a statement, the airline said passengers can make unlimited changes on domestic tickets booked in the aforementioned period.

"However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable," it noted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP