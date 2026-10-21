CJP news LIVE: Delhi HC likely to hear Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's plea against judicial custody today
CJP news LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka approached the Delhi high court on Tuesday, challenging a special executive magistrate’s decision to extend their judicial custody. Their legal team is expected to seek a hearing on the matter today.
CJP news LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka approached the Delhi high court on Tuesday, challenging a special executive magistrate’s decision to extend their judicial custody in a case related to an alleged breach of a peace bond. The leaders had requested an urgent hearing, but the matter was not listed on Tuesday. Their legal team will seek a hearing on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported....Read More
Dipke expresses solidarity with Das, Ranka
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke expressed solidarity with the group's co-convenors, saying they could not be with their families during the festive season.
Dipke said that while some people might “troll” him, he was getting emotional because he “cares for” Das and Ranka and considers them as his family.
“Some people will troll me for getting emotional. But my emotions are my strength. I do it because those two are my family. I care for them. This is the love I have for them,” he said during a livestream on Instagram.
Why Das, Ranka were jailed
The case is linked to CJP protests seeking the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On October 11, Delhi Police withdrew Jantar Mantar's status as an authorised protest site. The decision has been challenged separately in the Supreme Court and the Delhi high court.
Two days later, on October 13, Das and Ranka visited Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag. They were detained the following day, after which the special executive magistrate (SEM) sent them to five days of judicial custody, citing concerns over a possible breach of peace.
On October 19, the magistrate rejected their sureties, citing doubts about the sureties' ability to ensure the petitioners' compliance and discrepancies in identity documents. Their judicial custody was consequently extended by another two days.
The controversy surrounding CEC Gyanesh Kumar intensified after an Indian Express report said that Election Commissioners had raised objections to decisions taken by the CEC on 14 occasions over a 10-month period. The Election Commission maintained that all its decisions had been unanimous.
CJP news LIVE: Naveen Patnaik demands immediate release of CJP leaders
CJP news LIVE: Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has demanded the immediate release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and said their judicial custody must be urgently reviewed.
"Jai Hind. The judicial custody of #AshutoshRanka and #SauravDas must be urgently reviewed and they must be released immediately," he said in a post on X.
"Hoisting the National Flag, even in a prohibited area, should not warrant such prolonged detention. The judiciary and the executive must rise to the occasion to ensure that the youth of this country do not lose faith in the rule of law and constitutional rights," Patnaik said in the social media post.
CJP news LIVE: Delhi Police transfers second case against Das, Ranka to Crime Branch
CJP news LIVE: Delhi Police has transferred another case against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch.
With this transfer, the Crime Branch will now investigate two cases involving the CJP leaders.
The first case, related to their alleged entry into the Jantar Mantar area, was handed over to the Crime Branch on Monday.
CJP news LIVE: Delhi HC likely to hear Das, Ranka's plea against judicial custody today
CJP news LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka approached the Delhi high court on Tuesday, challenging a special executive magistrate’s decision to extend their judicial custody in a case related to an alleged breach of a peace bond.
The leaders had requested an urgent hearing, but the matter was not listed on Tuesday. Their legal team will seek a hearing on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported.