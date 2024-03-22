 Instagram down? Users report outage, app logging out automatically - Hindustan Times
Instagram down? Users report outage, app logging out automatically

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 07:15 AM IST

Instagram outage: Earlier this month, Facebook and Instagram both faced worldwide outage on March 5.

Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. As per data on the website, more than 5,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage.

Instagram Outage: Users of Meta's Instagram experienced login issues in what appeared to be a widespread outage.(AP)
Instagram Outage: Users of Meta's Instagram experienced login issues in what appeared to be a widespread outage.(AP)

Downdetector- which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources- showed 70 per cent of login issues, 19 per cent facing issued with the app while 11 per cent of users are facing server connection issues.

Read more: WhatsApp honey trap scam: What is it? How does it work and how to stay safe?

Earlier this month, Facebook and Instagram both faced worldwide outage on March 5 as several users complained about log in issues on both these social media platforms while some said that they were getting logged out of both Facebook and Instagram. Some were even unable to refresh Instagram pages and asked to change passwords. 

