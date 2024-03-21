WhatsApp honey trap scam: What is it? How does it work and how to stay safe?

Did you receive a strange message on WhatsApp or a suspicious text from a stranger trying to strike a conversation or someone you do not know randomly showering you with compliments on Whatsapp? This is happening to some users and is part of the WhatsApp Honey Trap Scam- a new kind of online scam that is affecting many users of the messaging platform. The scam is using the popular messaging platform to exploit victims by establishing a romantic connection with the victim.

WhatsApp Honey Trap scam: Fake profiles are created by scammers in order to blackmail users. (AFP)