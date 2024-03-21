WhatsApp honey trap scam: What is it? How does it work and how to stay safe?
WhatsApp Honey Trap scam: The scam is using WhatsApp to exploit victims by establishing a romantic connection with the victim. Here's how to stay safe
Did you receive a strange message on WhatsApp or a suspicious text from a stranger trying to strike a conversation or someone you do not know randomly showering you with compliments on Whatsapp? This is happening to some users and is part of the WhatsApp Honey Trap Scam- a new kind of online scam that is affecting many users of the messaging platform. The scam is using the popular messaging platform to exploit victims by establishing a romantic connection with the victim.
How does the WhatsApp Honey Trap Scam work?
- Fake profiles are created by scammers. These can be identified by users as they use attractive pictures with the aim to lure victims.
- Scammers initiate conversations and try to talk to users in a very friendly or flirtatious manner with the aim to gain their trust.
- Once trust is establish, scammers may also take this to the next level and initiate video calls.
- During these video calls, scammers may try to trick you into situations that they can use later to blackmail you- recording moments from the video call among many other.
- Scammers can then threaten to expose these recordings to your friends, family or on social media unless you give them money or fulfill other demands.
How to stay safe from the WhatsApp Honey Trap Scam work?
- Be cautious of who you engage with online and make sure you don't interact with unknown numbers.
- Don't share personal details with anyone on Whatsapp.
- Avoid video calls from unknown numbers as well as you could easily become a target.
- In case this happens to you, report the scam to WhatsApp and consider reaching out to authorities as well.
