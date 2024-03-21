Stock market holidays 2024: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these two days next week. Will banks also be closed?
Stock market holidays: There will be partial trading holidays in the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments. Check all details below
Stock market holidays: Indian stock markets will remain shut for multiple days towards the end of March owing to festivals and holidays. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not conduct trading activities on March 25. This is because of the festival of Holi. Stock markets will also be closed on March 29 for Good Friday.
What segments will remain closed on these dates?
Across both bourses, trading will be closed in the equity, equity derivatives and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) segments on March 25 and 29. The currency derivatives segment will also remain shut on these days.
What about commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments?
There will be partial trading holidays in the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments. On March 25, the morning session will be closed from 9 AM to 5 PM but trading will be allowed in these segments during the evening session from 5 PM until midnight. On March 29, the commodity and EGR segments will observe a complete holiday.
Stock market holidays in 2024
For the rest of 2024, Indian stock exchanges will have a total of 10 trading holidays: two days in April, with one holiday each in May, June, July, August, October, November and December.
Will banks be closed for three days this weekend?
As Holi falls on a Monday, it would mean an an extended weekend for many states as Sunday and fourth Saturday of the month precedes it. The states where banks will be closed include Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
