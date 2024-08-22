 IREDA shares surge over 10% on ₹4,500-crore fundraising plan: Should you buy? - Hindustan Times
ByHT News Desk
Aug 22, 2024 12:21 PM IST

IREDA share price: IREDA shares surged over 10% as the board considers raising ₹4,500 crore through share issuance.

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) surged more than 10 per cent today after the company said its board will consider a proposal to raise up to 4,500 crore through issuance of shares.

IREDA share price: The stock of IREDA jumped 10.19 per cent to trade at 263.30 apiece on the NSE.

The stock of IREDA jumped 10.19 per cent to trade at 263.30 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, it rallied 10.07 per cent to 262.95. In the intraday trade, shares of IREDA advanced more than 11 per cent to hit a high of 265.75 and 265.70 apiece on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 242.61 points or 0.30 per cent to 81,147.91 points, while NSE Nifty jumped 74.95 points to 24,845.15.

This comes after IREDA said its board will consider a proposal to raise up to 4,500 crore through issuance of shares in its meeting on August 29.

The funds would be raised in one or more tranches through Further Public Offer (FPO) / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Rights Issue / Preferential Issue or any other permitted mode or combination, subject to the statutory or government approval, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
