Infosys, foreign airlines and foreign shipping lines may get GST relief: Report

The Centre may grant GST relief to Infosys, foreign shipping lines and foreign airlines, CNBC-TV18 reported. The government is mulling changes in a June circular in the forthcoming GST council which is scheduled for September 9. A man walks past a billboard of Infosys Technologies Ltd's office in Bangalore.(Reuters)

The report claimed that Centre feels that the service sector needs clarity in GST and ease of doing business. Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) had recently sent notices to India's second largest IT company along with many foreign airlines, it added.

It was earlier reported that DGGI issued show-cause notices to 10 foreign airlines, including British Airways, Lufthansa and Emirates, for not paying ₹10,000 crore in taxes.

The notices were related to unpaid taxes on the import of services by Indian branches from their head offices.

The 54th Meeting of GST Council is likely to take up matters regarding reducing tax slabs, rate rationalisation, besides removing duty inversion under GST, news agency PTI reported.

After the June 23 meeting, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in "the next meeting of the GST Council, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sumant Chaudhary, will give a presentation on the status of the work and aspects covered by the panel and work pending before the panel.”