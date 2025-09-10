ITR filing deadline approaching: Last date, penalties and other details

The extension comes after alleged delays in the availability of updated ITR forms and e-filing facilities on the Income Tax Department's portal. Apart from this, the late reflection of TDS data in Form 26AS and AIS also led to challenges for the taxpayers, who urged for extension to ensure precise filing, HT reported earlier.
The deadline extension also leads to a positive reflection on the refund interests. Taxpayers who are due refunds may get up to 33 per cent higher interest under Section 244A. This is because the interest is accrued from April 1, despite the extension. This interest is taxable and must be reported in the ITR.
Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department of India has offered an Excel-based offline utility for filing Income Tax Return-1 (Sahaj) and Income Tax Return-4 (Sugam) for the assessment year 2025-26, i.e the financial year 2024-25.
Under this newly introduced utility, employees, pensioners, freelancers, and small business owners will be able to validate their returns by creating a JSON file, uploading to the e-filing portal, and hence, prepare their income tax returns, even without internet access.