ITR filing 2025 last date extended | All you need to know

The last date for the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) has been extended. while the date for the filing of the return has been extended, the payment of any due self-assessment taxes must be finished by July 31.(Reuters)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has released a new deadline for ITR filing for non-audit cases, including salaried taxpayers. The final date to file the ITR for them has now been moved to September 15, 2025, from the earlier date July 31, 2025, according to the CBDT circular.

Filing beyond this date will lead to a penalty of ₹5,000 (if income exceeds ₹5 lakh) and ₹1,000 for lower income groups under Section 234F.

Belated or revised returns can be filed till December 31, 2025, and updated returns (ITR-U) can be filed till March 31, 2030.

However, while the date for the filing of the return has been extended, the payment of any due self-assessment taxes must be finished by July 31. If not, penal interest under Section 234A may be accrued.

The extension comes after alleged delays in the availability of updated ITR forms and e-filing facilities on the Income Tax Department's portal. Apart from this, the late reflection of TDS data in Form 26AS and AIS also led to challenges for the taxpayers, who urged for extension to ensure precise filing.

The deadline extension also leads to a positive reflection on the refund interests. Taxpayers who are due refunds may get up to 33 per cent higher interest under Section 244A. This is because the interest is accrued from April 1, despite the extension. This interest is taxable and must be reported in the ITR.

The Income Tax Department introduced a new Excel-based offline utility for filing the Income Tax Return-1 and Income Tax Return-4. Under this utility, taxpayers will be able to validate their returns by creating a JSON file and uploading it to the e-filing portal.