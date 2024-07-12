Income tax return filing: 8 documents that you need to file ITR-2 form
Some taxpayers need to use ITR-2 form which can be filed using the income tax department's Excel or Java programs or online through the e-filing portal.
Salaried individuals with specific income sources widely use ITR 1 to fill income tax returns. Some taxpayers need to use ITR-2 form which can be filed using the income tax department's Excel or Java programs or online through the e-filing portal.
Who needs to file ITR-2 form?
ITR-2 can be filed by individuals or HUFs who are not eligible to file ITR-1, do not have income from profit and gains of business or profession and also do not have income from profits and gains of business or profession in the nature of interest, salary, bonus and commission or remuneration received from a partnership firm. Those who fill ITR-2 form should have the income of another person like spouse, minor child to be clubbed with their income.
Who cannot file ITR-2 form?
ITR-2 cannot be filed by any individual or HUF, whose total income for the year includes income from profit and gains from business or profession. The taxpayer should not have income in the nature of interest, salary, bonus and commission or remuneration received from a partnership firm.
What are the documents needed to file ITR-2 form?
- In case of salary income, you need Form 16 issued by your employer.
- In case of interest on fixed deposits or saving bank account and TDS deducted on the same, you need TDS certificates.
- You will need Form 26AS to verify TDS on salary as well as TDS other than salary.
- You need rent paid receipts for calculation of HRA.
- If you have any capital gains transactions in shares, you will need a summary or profit / loss statement of capital gain transactions of shares.
- You will need your bank passbook, Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) to calculate amount of interest income.
- If you have received rent from your rented house property, then you will need your tenant / local tax payment / interest on borrowed capital details.
- You will also need documents or proofs for claiming tax saving deductions u/s 80C, 80D, 80G, 80GG.
