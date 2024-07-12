HDFC Bank scheduled downtime on July 13: These services will not work for 14 hours
Cash deposit, fund transfer, mini statement, enquiry/Billpay services and cardless cash withdrawal will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime.
HDFC Bank is conducting a system upgrade on July 13 aimed at enhancing customers' banking experience by improving performance speed, it said. The scheduled downtime is on Saturday and will begin from 3:00am and end at 4.30pm on the same day.
Read more: TCS share price jumps after Q1 results, brokerages say 'worst is over' for the stock
HDFC Bank said, “To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advises customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The upgrade is scheduled from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM on 13th July 2024, during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience. For further details and updates, please visit the HDFC Bank website or contact customer service.”
Read more: Sensex, Nifty hit record high on buying in IT stocks after TCS earnings
Which services will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime?
Cash deposit, fund transfer, mini statement, enquiry/Billpay services and cardless cash withdrawal will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime.
NetBanking and MobileBanking: These will be available during the system upgrade.
Read more: Zerodha says users facing connectivity issue at BSE: ‘We are working to update orders’
Fund transfer: All fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable throughout the upgrade period.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.