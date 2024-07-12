HDFC Bank scheduled downtime on July 13: These services will not work for 14 hours

HDFC Bank is conducting a system upgrade on July 13 aimed at enhancing customers' banking experience by improving performance speed, it said. The scheduled downtime is on Saturday and will begin from 3:00am and end at 4.30pm on the same day. The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Reuters)

HDFC Bank said, “To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advises customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The upgrade is scheduled from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM on 13th July 2024, during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience. For further details and updates, please visit the HDFC Bank website or contact customer service.”

Which services will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime?

Cash deposit, fund transfer, mini statement, enquiry/Billpay services and cardless cash withdrawal will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime.

NetBanking and MobileBanking: These will be available during the system upgrade.

Fund transfer: All fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable throughout the upgrade period.