Zerodha says users facing connectivity issue at BSE: ‘We are working to update orders’

Zerodha said that some users may be experiencing issues with their BSE Futures and Options (F&O) orders due to a connectivity issue with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This has resulted in orders appearing in the "Open Pending" state, Zerodha in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The brokerage said that the issue is not isolated as it affects brokers across the board. Zerodha down: Affected traders shared their experience on social media as the platform stopped working.

This comes as several Zerodha users complained on social media that they were not able to square off positions. The company said, “Due to a connectivity issue at BSE, some of our users may be seeing orders in the 'Open Pending' state for BSE F&O orders. This issue is across brokers. We are working with BSE to update the status of these orders.”

Updating the status of the issue, Zerodha said in a later post on X, “This issue has now been resolved by the exchange.”

Users reacted to the social media post with one questioning Zerodha saying, “This is your issue or from exchange side. Last time also you were saying exchange when it was problem at your end.”

A second said that the issue continues, noting, “Still trading seems running in positions and not able to close. Issue doesn't seems to be resolved yet.”