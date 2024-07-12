These EPF members have started receiving interest payments for FY 2023-24: How to check

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said that revised EPF Interest rates are already being paid to outgoing members in their final PF settlements. Owing to this, EPF members who are retiring are already getting interest along with their PF settlements. EPF members who are retiring are already getting interest along with their PF settlements.

The EPFO also said, “The rate of interest for EPF members is not declared quarterly. Annual rate of interest, in general, is declared after the end of financial year in the first quarter of ensuing financial year. Accordingly, rate of interest for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ 8.25% for EPF members had already been approved by Government of India & notified by EPFO on 31-05 2024. The interest at the above revised rates is already being paid to outgoing members in their final PF settlements.”

How can you check EPF balance on Umang app

Read more: Jio Financial Services gets RBI nod to become core investment company

You can check PF balance at home using the Umang application using these steps:

Step 1: Download the app and register from your mobile number

Step 2: Choose "EPFO" from the options and click on "View Passbook"

Step 3: Enter UAN and click on ‘Get OTP’ to see your passbook and EPF balance on the screen

How can you check EPF balance on EPFO portal

Read more: Tesla plans to delay robotaxi event to build more prototypes

To check your EPF balance on EPFO portal go to the employee section of the EPFO website and click on "Member Passbook." After this, enter your UAN and password, to see your PF passbook.

How to check EPF balance by sending SMS

If your UAN is registered with the EPFO, you can get information about your most recent contribution and PF balance by sending an SMS to 7738299899. Send the following: UAN EPFOHO ENG and verify that your bank account, Aadhaar, and PAN are seeded into your UAN.