 Jio Financial Services gets RBI nod to become core investment company
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jio Financial Services gets RBI nod to become core investment company

ByHT News Desk
Jul 12, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Jio Financial Services submitted an application to the RBI in November 2023 to convert its status from an NBFC to a Core Investment Company.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved conversion of Jio Financial Services from a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to a Core Investment Company (CIC), the company said in a filing. 

People stand next to a logo of Jio Financial Services.(Reuters)
People stand next to a logo of Jio Financial Services.(Reuters)

This comes after Jio Financial Services submitted an application to the RBI in November 2023 to convert its status from an NBFC to a Core Investment Company.

Jio Financial made its official debut on the bourses on August 21, 2023.

News / Business / Jio Financial Services gets RBI nod to become core investment company
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
