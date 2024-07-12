Jio Financial Services gets RBI nod to become core investment company

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved conversion of Jio Financial Services from a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to a Core Investment Company (CIC), the company said in a filing. People stand next to a logo of Jio Financial Services.(Reuters)

This comes after Jio Financial Services submitted an application to the RBI in November 2023 to convert its status from an NBFC to a Core Investment Company.

Jio Financial made its official debut on the bourses on August 21, 2023.