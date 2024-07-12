 IREDA share price rises 6% to fresh record high ahead of Q1 results - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
IREDA share price rises 6% to fresh record high ahead of Q1 results

ByHT News Desk
Jul 12, 2024 10:36 AM IST

IREDA share price: In the previous session, the stock was up over 17 per cent to hit a fresh record high of ₹289.33 on NSE.

Shares of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) rose over 6 per cent to hit a fresh record high of 303.70 today (July 12) ahead of the its first quarter earnings. In the previous session, the stock was up over 17 per cent to hit a fresh record high of 289.33 on NSE. It closed 12 per cent higher at 278.95 on July 11.

IREDA share price: In the previous session, the stock was up over 17 per cent to hit a fresh record high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>289.33 on NSE.
IREDA share price: In the previous session, the stock was up over 17 per cent to hit a fresh record high of 289.33 on NSE.

Read more: Adani Ports to raise investment to $1.2 billion for new transshipment terminal: Report

IREDA's shares had made their stock market debut in November last year at a price of 32 per share. Since then, the stock has gained more than 9x from its IPO price, and has now crossed levels of 300.

IREDA share price rises 6% to fresh record high ahead of Q1 results
