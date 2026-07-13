Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    Renault Kiger, Triber, Kwid offered with benefits up to ₹1.25 lakh

    Renault announced July 2026 offers on the Kiger, Triber and Kwid, with the Kiger getting benefits up to 1.25 lakh.

    Updated on: Jul 13, 2026, 10:59:28 IST
    By Saptak Bardhan
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    French automaker Renault has announced its benefits and discounts for July 2026 across the Kiger, Triber and Kwid range. While the recently launched flagship Renault Duster is not being offered with any official discounts, the Kiger attracts the highest benefits this month of up to 1.25 lakh.

    Renault Kiger, Triber, Kwid offered with benefits up to ₹1.25 lakh
    Renault Kiger, Triber, Kwid offered with benefits up to ₹1.25 lakh
    Renault Triber
    EMI starting at just₹7,600/month

    Renault Kiger July 2026 offers

    The Renault Kiger receives the highest benefits in the brand's portfolio this month of up to 1.25 lakh. The benefits are also state-based, with customers in Kerala can avail the maximum package, comprising a cash discount of 50,000, an exchange bonus of up to 50,000, scrappage benefits of up to 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to 18,000.

    Check similar cars

    Find more cars...
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.81 - 8.69 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹7,600/month

    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹7,600/month

    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹6,000/month

    Renault Duster

    Renault Duster

    ₹ 10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹13,800/month

    Renault Bridger

    Renault Bridger

    ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹7,900/month

    Renault Kardian

    Renault Kardian

    ₹ 11 Lakhs Onwards

    EMI starting at just

    ₹14,400/month

    The Renault Kiger is available with a cash discount of 30,000 and exchange benefits of up to 40,000 in Gujarat. Buyers in other states can avail a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to 25,000, along with scrappage, loyalty and referral benefits, subject to eligibility.

    The Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and 99 bhp and up to 160 Nm of torque, respectively.

    Renault Triber July 2026 offers

    The budget MPV offering from Renault, the Triber, is being offered with benefits of up to 60,000 in Kerala, making it the state with the highest savings on the MPV. The package includes a cash discount of 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to 30,000.

    Similarly, in Gujarat, customers can avail benefits of up to 45,000, comprising a cash discount of 25,000 and an exchange bonus of up to 25,000. Buyers in the remaining states can avail total benefits of up to 30,000, including a 15,000 cash discount and a 15,000 exchange bonus. Renault is also extending loyalty bonuses, corporate discounts and rural offers to eligible customers.

    The Renault Triber is powered by the same 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which powers the Kiger, producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

    ( also read: Kia Syros EV spotted undisguised, expected with up to 520 km range )

    Renault Kwid July 2026 offers

    The 2026 Renault Kwid is available with cash discounts of up to 15,000 in select states. However, these offers are not applicable in Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

    Customers opting for the previous model year Kwid can avail higher cash discounts of up to 30,000, depending on the state and dealer inventory.

    The Renault Kwid is powered by a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 68 bhp and 91 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or AMT.

    recommendedIcon
    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    Home/Car Bike/Renault Kiger, Triber, Kwid Offered With Benefits Up To ₹1.25 Lakh
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes