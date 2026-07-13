Jharkhand showcases tourism investment potential at National Stakeholders Consultation 2026

Jharkhand highlighted its growing tourism potential and investment opportunities during the second day of the National Stakeholders Consultation 2026 at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi, where policymakers, tourism experts, industry leaders and development partners discussed strategies to position the state as a leading tourism and investment destination. Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar addresses a session on tourism investment and inclusive development during the National Stakeholders Consultation 2026 in New Delhi.

The session, titled "Destination Jharkhand: Accelerating Tourism Investment and Inclusive Development", focused on leveraging tourism as a driver of economic growth, employment generation and sustainable development.

During the consultation, officials noted that Jharkhand is emerging as a multi-dimensional and investment-oriented tourism destination. The state recorded 58.5 million tourist visits in 2024, including 44 million pilgrims, reflecting its growing appeal across segments.

The government highlighted that granting industry status to tourism has opened new avenues for private investment, institutional financing and tourism infrastructure development. Alongside religious tourism, the state is promoting eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, adventure tourism, water sports, mining tourism and community-based tribal tourism.

Jharkhand is also preparing a conducive investment ecosystem through the proposed Tourism Policy 2026, Homestay Policy 2026 and a digital single-window registration system. Tourism infrastructure is being strengthened through central government schemes such as PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan.

The state invited investors to explore opportunities in hotels, resorts, ropeways, skywalks, water sports facilities, floating restaurants, houseboats, camping sites and experiential tourism projects, supported by incentive packages.

Addressing the gathering, Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sudivya Kumar said Jharkhand should be known not only for its mineral wealth but also for its natural beauty and tourism potential.

He emphasised the employment-generating potential of community-based tourism, noting that while a five-star hotel may directly employ around 200 people, developing 100 homestays could support livelihoods for nearly 500 individuals. He said the upcoming Homestay Policy would help position Jharkhand among India's leading homestay destinations.

The consultation concluded with a renewed focus on attracting investments, strengthening tourism infrastructure and promoting Jharkhand's cultural, spiritual and natural heritage as key drivers of inclusive growth.