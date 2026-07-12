Missing after 8pm, stray dogs help, body found at midnight | What we know about Ghaziabad rape-murder case

Lured with food, a seven-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped and murdered by two people at an under-construction building in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar extension. The rape and murder case has shocked the nation, weeks after a similar incident took place in West Bengal's Baruipur, where a 12-year-old girl was raped and drowned. A seven-year-old girl was found dead in the basement of an under-construction mall in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension. (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times))

As reported by HT earlier, the police have arrested the two accused - one is a 22-year-old man, and the other is a 16-year-old boy.

Crime planned by a juvenile Deputy commissioner of police Dhawal Jaiswal told HT that the crime was planned by the 16-year-old boy, who instigated the 22-year-old. The two accused also killed the girl to hide their identities.

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Police added that the family of the victim was from Bihar and had been in Ghaziabad for work over the past couple of years. The family lived nearly 300 metres from the under-construction building, where they worked.

A frantic 4.5 hour search and help from stray dogs As per the father of the victim, the girl went missing around 8 pm on Friday and was found around 12:30 am on Saturday.

We spotted her body around 12.30am. She had no clothes, her head and face were bloodstained, and her arm and leg were bent. After we informed the police, they took the body for an autopsy,” he told reporters at the Hindon mortuary.