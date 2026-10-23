Jio Platform's IPO becomes first public offer globally to cross 1 crore applications

Jio Platforms' mega IPO has become the first public offer in the world to cross one crore applications, sources said on Friday.

Jio Platforms' IPO had drawn bids for 136.32 crore shares, against 19.75 crore shares on offer, by 12:03 pm on Friday. (Reuters)

The figure beats the previously reported global record of about 97 lakh applications, set by Waaree Energies. It also tops earlier Indian record-setters such as Bajaj Housing Finance.

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Sources said Jio Platforms' IPO has become the first public offer in the world to cross one crore applications, with five hours still remaining before the issue closes. They said the response reflects deep investor interest in Jio Platforms.

Also Read I Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 100 minutes of opening

Overall subscription of over seven times

Jio Platforms' IPO had drawn bids for 136.32 crore shares, against 19.75 crore shares on offer, by 12:03 pm on Friday. That is an overall subscription of almost seven times.

Institutional demand is leading. Qualified Institutional Buyers bid 70.85 crore shares against 4.90 crore reserved, or 14.46 times. Domestic financial institutions (banks, FIs and insurers) accounted for 34.51 crore shares and foreign institutional investors for 26.95 crore. Mutual funds were much smaller at 4.40 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Non-Institutional Investors were at 9.45 times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Non-Institutional Investors were at 9.45 times. {{/usCountry}}

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Retail Individual Investors bid 17.19 crore shares against 8.50 crore shares on offer, or 2.02 times. Shareholders' reservation portion is at 5.68 times, while the employee reservation is at 2.48 times.

The IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares. At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms will raise about ₹30,213 crore and command a valuation of roughly USD 108 billion.

Neither parent Reliance Industries Ltd nor its other existing shareholders are selling shares in the offering.

Jio Platforms had already raised about ₹8,110 crore from 212 anchor investors on October 19, allotting shares at ₹1,119 a piece, the upper end of the price band.

‘The network is our technology’

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The anchor book reportedly attracted bids exceeding ₹2.5 lakh crore, more than 30 times the allocation available. Investors included global asset managers and sovereign wealth funds such as BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, GIC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Jio Platforms plans to use up to ₹27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay borrowings at Reliance Jio Infocomm, its wholly-owned subsidiary. The remaining proceeds will support capital expenditure, including investments in technology and digital services, and working capital requirements.

Also Read I Jio Platforms IPO: Qualified Institutional Buyers portion fully subscribed at over 2x demand

JPL Managing Director Akash Ambani had recently said that Jio Platforms is betting that its technology, artificial intelligence and cloud ambitions will drive growth beyond telecom.

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"There is no either-or at Jio: the network is our technology," Ambani said in an interview with PTI, highlighting the company's in-house 5G core, cloud-native radio access network and software platform serving 533.3 million customers.

"Connectivity was the first product we built on that platform. Digital services, AI and cloud are what we are layering on top of it now," he had said.

Notably, the public offer closes on Friday, October 23, also the birthday of Akash Ambani.