JioCinema's premium content to now be available in OTTplay, partnership announced

JioCinema and OTTplay have announced a partnership wherein OTTplay Premium subscribers will now have access to JioCinema’s premium content library. With the inclusion of JioCinema, OTTplay Premium now provides access to more than 38 OTT services, covering over 10 languages and more than 18 genres.

This includes popular shows such as Bigg Boss, Game of Thrones, movies which also include regional superhits like Unaad and Rathnam along with exclusive Jio Originals like Khalbali Records, PILL, Gaanth and live TV channels like Colors, Comedy Central and MTV Beats, according to OTTplay's press release dated Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Also Read: Gautam Singhania vs Lamborghini: Inside the high-demand world of supercar ownership in India

Subscribers can also get premium titles from HBO and Peacock like The Penguin, Chicago P.D, Succession, Suits, The Fall Guy, and The Office, among others.

With the inclusion of JioCinema, OTTplay Premium now provides access to more than 38 OTT services, covering over 10 languages and more than 18 genres.

When and where will JioCinema’s content become available on OTTplay Premium?

While JioCinema’s content will be initially available through OTTplay’s Android and iOS apps, the desktop and smart TV versions will get it in the next few weeks.

Also Read: Apple Intelligence: Top new features of the AI-laden iOS 18.1 update for iPhones

“By offering access to JioCinema’s rich catalog, including exclusive originals, we are broadening our content library to meet the diverse preferences of our users,” said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO of OTTplay. "With this integration, we are confident that OTTplay Premium will continue to lead the market in providing personalized, high-quality content across all regions of India.”

Also Read: Apple Intelligence: Top new features of the AI-laden iOS 18.1 update for iPhones