JM Flexicap Fund gave 80% return in 1 year: These are top performing SIP mutual funds

Brokerage Geojit showed in a study that 74% of 5-year SIP returns in the Sensex exceeded 10% CAGR while 60.7% times, returns were above 12% CAGR. The study noted that over 93.5% of 10-year SIP returns in the Sensex exceeded 10% CAGR while 78.6% times, returns were above 12% CAGR. This shows that longer investment horizons increased the likelihood of achieving higher returns.

