Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
JM Flexicap Fund gave 80% return in 1 year: These are top performing SIP mutual funds

ByHT News Desk
Aug 21, 2024 03:11 PM IST

The study noted that over 93.5% of 10-year SIP returns in the Sensex exceeded 10% CAGR while 78.6% times, returns were above 12% CAGR.

Brokerage Geojit showed in a study that 74% of 5-year SIP returns in the Sensex exceeded 10% CAGR while 60.7% times, returns were above 12% CAGR. The study noted that over 93.5% of 10-year SIP returns in the Sensex exceeded 10% CAGR while 78.6% times, returns were above 12% CAGR. This shows that longer investment horizons increased the likelihood of achieving higher returns.

Mutual funds: Longer investment horizons increased the likelihood of achieving higher returns, the study noted.
Mutual funds: Longer investment horizons increased the likelihood of achieving higher returns, the study noted.

Here's a breakdown of the top 10 performing mutual fund SIPs based on their XIRR (annualized returns):

1. JM Flexicap Fund- 80

2. Bandhan Smallcap Fund- 78.01

3. Quant Value Fund- 76.03

4. Mahindra Manulife Smallcap Fund- 75.35

5. Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund- 74.10

6. JM Value Fund- 70.55

7. ITI Mid Cap Fund- 69.06

8. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund- 68.87

9. ITI Small Cap Fund- 66.25

10. Invesco India Focussed Fund- 65.33

 

News / Business / JM Flexicap Fund gave 80% return in 1 year: These are top performing SIP mutual funds
