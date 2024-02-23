JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sells about $150 million of his shares
Feb 23, 2024 08:06 AM IST
Jamie Dimon and his family intend to sell 1 million of their 8.6 million shares, the bank had said in a filing last October.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has sold about $150 million of his shares in the bank, a SEC filing showed.
Dimon and his family intend to sell 1 million of their 8.6 million shares, the bank had said in a filing last October. He has sold off 821,778 shares of the bank so far.
It is the first time the CEO of the largest U.S. lender has sold off his shares in the bank since he took charge in 2005.
