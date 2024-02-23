 JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sells about $150 million of his shares - Hindustan Times
News / Business / JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sells about $150 million of his shares

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sells about $150 million of his shares

Reuters |
Feb 23, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Jamie Dimon and his family intend to sell 1 million of their 8.6 million shares, the bank had said in a filing last October.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has sold about $150 million of his shares in the bank, a SEC filing showed.

JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon gestures.(Reuters)
JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon gestures.(Reuters)

Dimon and his family intend to sell 1 million of their 8.6 million shares, the bank had said in a filing last October. He has sold off 821,778 shares of the bank so far.

It is the first time the CEO of the largest U.S. lender has sold off his shares in the bank since he took charge in 2005.

