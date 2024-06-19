Kochi sees 60% surge in 2023 Airbnb bookings as millennials flock to explore

A city steeped in history and cultural richness, Kochi has emerged as a popular destination for Indian travelers. Airbnb data revealed an over 60% increase in bookings for stays in Kochi in 2023 compared to the previous year, highlighting the city's growing appeal. Kochi: The city lined by the sea in Kerala is known for its upbeat lifestyle, and also a part of it being dipped in history.(Unsplash)

Millennials are leading the exploration of Kochi, drawn by its rich history and diverse attractions. This trend underscores the city's appeal to younger travelers seeking meaningful and immersive experiences, according to Airbnb.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Renowned for its heritage that dates back centuries, Kochi offers a fascinating blend of historical landmarks, diverse cultural influences, and exceptional hospitality. This coastal city, often referred to as the "Queen of the Arabian Sea," has been a vibrant trading port for hundreds of years, attracting explorers, traders, and travelers from around the world. With its unique mix of colonial architecture, traditional Kerala culture, and scenic beauty, Kochi provides a myriad of experiences, from serene stays to captivating cultural encounters.

From exploring the historic Fort Kochi area with its colonial-era buildings to enjoying the vibrant arts and culture scene, millennials are making the most of what Kochi has to offer.

A significant trend observed is the rising popularity of family and group travel among Indian travelers to Kochi. This shift indicates that more travelers are looking to share the rich cultural experiences of Kochi with their loved ones. Families and groups are particularly drawn to the city's heritage sites, picturesque backwaters, and traditional Kerala cuisine, making Kochi an ideal destination for bonding and creating lasting memories.

Last year, Airbnb signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to promote India as a high-potential tourism destination and to highlight its rich cultural heritage. Central to this partnership is the launch of the exclusive ‘Soul of India’ microsite, which showcases an array of heritage stays across the country. This initiative aims to shine a spotlight on India’s diverse cultural heritage and attract travelers to explore its historical treasures.

Travelers visiting Kochi can indulge in a variety of cultural experiences that highlight the city's rich heritage, including a heritage tour of Fort Kochi, Ottan Thullal cultural performance, visiting the Muziris Heritage Project, Sopana Sangeetham, Kathakali dance performance, Kalaripayattu Martial Arts performance, and houseboat tour of backwaters.