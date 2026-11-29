Even in the ever-volatile world of stock markets, few benchmark indexes have soared and crashed within a single year to the extent the Kospi has in 2026.

A screen shows the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) in Seoul, South Korea (AP) more less

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After surging as much as 116% through late June as the poster child of the global AI trade, South Korea’s chip-heavy benchmark has tumbled as that theme unraveled, paring its gain to just 17% for the year. The rout, fueled by a record $154 billion exodus of foreign funds, has darkened the outlook for 2027.

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The sheer scale of this year’s reversal stands out against some of the most dramatic boom-and-bust cycles in major equity markets. Among the closest parallels is China in 2015, when the Shanghai Composite Index surged as much as 60%, only to wipe out most of those gains. In 2000, as the dot-com bubble burst, the Nasdaq Composite Index went from a gain of 24% to a loss of 39% by year-end.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s a terrible, terrible year,” said Shawn Oh, head of Korea cash equities at NH Investment & Securities Co. “People have this growing sense of fatigue and it feels worse than the 2008 global financial crisis.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s a terrible, terrible year,” said Shawn Oh, head of Korea cash equities at NH Investment & Securities Co. “People have this growing sense of fatigue and it feels worse than the 2008 global financial crisis.” {{/usCountry}}

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Korea has seen an unprecedented number of trading suspensions from the market-wide 20-minute circuit breakers to more shorter and targeted cooling mechanisms this year. Unnerved by the Kospi’s roller-coaster ride, some investors are stepping back.

“There’s a certain level of market volatility at which educated guesses turn into blindfolded darts on a blimp,” said Calvin Yeoh, a portfolio manager at Blue Edge Advisors Pte. “For the sake of surviving, I’m just sitting back for now until things calm down.”

The notable dynamic is that while the benchmark has tumbled, one-year forward earnings estimates for Kospi members as an aggregate have jumped nearly 32% since the end of June, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

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Whether the nation’s heavyweight chipmakers can deliver and sustain the profits analysts are projecting will increasingly determine the Kospi’s fortunes from here on. That is a test also facing other major beneficiaries of the global AI boom as sentiment toward tech stocks falters.

William Bratton, head of cash equities research for Asia at BNP Paribas SA, says stock prices may already be reflecting a deterioration in earnings that analysts have yet to factor into their forecasts. “We recognize that South Korean equities are volatile but do not see the market outperforming on a sustained basis against such dynamics,” he wrote in a note.

For many market watchers, signs that the Kospi was vulnerable to a sharp reversal were already apparent during its spectacular ascent. Much of its rally was driven by shares of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., the twin chipmakers at the heart of the global AI boom. They accounted for nearly 80% of the Kospi’s first-half gains.

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Even as those concentration risks mounted, retail investors sought to magnify their returns by piling into leveraged exchange-traded funds and ramping up margin borrowing. The unwinding of those bets is now amplifying the market’s losses, while the selloff has also stirred a retail investor backlash.

“When the AI story wobbled, there was simply nobody left on the other side of the trade,” said Maxence Visseau, chief investment officer of Arkevium Capital. “The marginal buyer was a retail investor using leverage, while foreigners were selling month after month.”

Samsung’s stock has lost about half its value since hitting an all-time closing high on June 18, following a nearly sevenfold jump from end-2024. SK Hynix’s is down about 62% from its peak after a nearly 17-fold surge.

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“This tells us that a strong fundamental story can still become destabilizing when it is combined with leverage, crowded positioning and concentrated exposure to a single global theme,” said George Efstathopoulos, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International, who oversees about $3 billion in assets.

He expects a more selective market from here on, one driven by earnings delivery, free cash flow and shareholder returns rather than multiple expansion alone.

Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management Pte. is looking to cautiously rebuild exposure to Korea. Some others are looking at exposure to Korean stocks that have little to do with AI. Chauwei Yak, chief executive officer at Singapore-based GAO Capital Pte, said she remains invested in snack maker Orion Corp.

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For some though, the extraordinary swings of 2026 have diminished the appetite for Korean stocks. Visseau of Arkevium downgraded his view on Korea to underweight recently and increased allocations to India and China.

“The core problem hasn’t gone away,” he said. “The market is still a leveraged bet on AI memory demand and Korea is now clearly out of favor with foreign investors. The index stays hostage to the global chip cycle and AI spending.”