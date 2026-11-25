Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan, has moved the Madras High Court seeking a partition of joint family assets in her father’s branch of the TVS business group and an allotment of her share.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus, TVS Motor Company (Photo:TVSMotor.com) more less

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The suit follows a November 16 partition notice in which Lakshmi asked the industrialist, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary duties and facilitate a fair and lawful division of the assets.

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Venu Srinivasan’s response to the notice reflected no change in his position and offered no recognition of her lawful rights, a statement issued on Lakshmi’s behalf said on Wednesday.

“Having exhausted every effort at an amicable dialogue, she has been left with no choice but to approach the Hon’ble Court. The legacies of her great-grandfather and her grandfather, she maintains, are as much hers as her brothers,” the statement said.

The high court is yet to list the suit for hearing.

The dispute pits Lakshmi and her mother, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) chairperson Mallika Srinivasan, against Venu Srinivasan and Lakshmi’s brother Sudarshan Venu over the ownership and division of family wealth.

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{{^usCountry}} Lakshmi has also sought the court’s assistance to access documents and information relating to the family assets, alleging a persistent lack of transparency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lakshmi has also sought the court’s assistance to access documents and information relating to the family assets, alleging a persistent lack of transparency. {{/usCountry}}

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“Due to the opacity of information, she has been constrained to seek the Hon’ble Court’s assistance to gain access to documents and information which have been withheld consistently over time, despite multiple requests,” the statement added.

The suit concerns ownership of the joint family assets and does not challenge the operations of any company, the statement said.

“Dr Lakshmi has every interest in the continued strength of the businesses, and believes that any partition can and should be given effect in an orderly manner, in accordance with law,” it said.

Lakshmi said the assets and business interests allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch were part of the wider TVS family arrangement of 2020. These include interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton, held through the VS Trust and other holding entities.

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She has maintained that the 2020 arrangement among the larger TVS family did not partition assets within her immediate family. She also argued that management or control of businesses cannot translate into exclusive ownership or extinguish the rights of other family members.

Lakshmi has invoked the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, which recognises daughters as coparceners with equal rights in ancestral property under Section 6. She has alleged that the concentration of beneficial interests in favour of her brother excludes her lawful entitlements.