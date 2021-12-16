'An honour seeing you rise': Indra Nooyi congratulates Leena Nair on becoming Chanel's CEO

Former PepsiCo chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Indra Nooyi congratulated Leena Nair for taking over as the CEO of luxury fashion company Chanel.

In a LinkedIn post, Nooyi said on Wednesday that it was an honour seeing Leena Nair rise and wished her the best of luck for “this new chapter.”

“It’s been an honour seeing you rise. In all the moments we’ve shared together, you’ve come with a certain joie de vivre and determination — both a testament to the leader you are. Everyone, she is one to watch,” the former PepsiCo chairman posted on Wednesday.

Leena Nair has described Indra Nooyi as a friend and a mentor. Nair was chosen as the CEO of Chanel on Wednesday, succeeding Alain Wertheimer, who was till now the co-owner of the fashion company. Alain will take over the role of Chanel's global executive chairman.

Taking to Twitter, a joyous Nair said on Wednesday that she was “humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of Chanel, an iconic and admired company.”

“I am so inspired by what Chanel stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world,” she said in a subsequent tweet.

Leena Nair has decades of experience in the corporate sector.

Growing up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, the 52-year-old received her bachelor's degree in engineering from the Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli, and later an MBA from the prestigious Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in Jamshedpur in 1992 before joining as a trainee at Hindustan Unilever.

In 2016, Nair was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever and resigned from this post to join Chanel.

She has joined the list of many Indian-origin executives who are in top roles in some of the world's biggest corporations such as Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter; Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft; Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet, among others.