Employee's 'no work on weekends' reply irks boss: 'Make me quit'

Working on weekends has always been a point of debate amongst employees globally. While some people say they can set a clear boundary, others find it difficult in refusing to work after office hours. Representative image(Bloomberg)

A video editor in Delhi has shown how a boss got angry and replied unexpectedly to not working on weekends. Sharing screenshots of their conversation on Reddit, the man said, “I joined [a marketing company] in December as it was shown as a chill marketing company on their Instagram page.”

“Reality soon changed with massive amounts of changes and weak briefs,” he said. He added that he edited a video in 55 minutes and left the office at 7:30 pm, which is the office time. He said he got some changes that needed to be made to the video at around 8:30 pm.

“Need it for posting tomorrow afternoon, please get it down,” the boss was seen saying in a screenshot of a WhatsApp Group conversation the video editor shared. “I won't be able to take this up as I don't work on weekends. I can share the project file. Let me know if that works,” the Reddit user replied.

The boss asked the video editor to send an email “saying exactly this” before asking him to see him on Monday.

“What kind of a f*****g response is this?" the boss said after the editor agreed to see him on Monday.

The Reddit user said he has been clear about not working on weekends, to which his boss replied saying, “Wow. Simply wow.”

How netizens reacted: 'Your boss is an a*****e'

A Reddit user, who is a Delhi-based civil lawyer, reacted to the conversation and offered to help if the editor's salary or incentives are held back. “Just want to do something for free. Your boss is an a*****e,” the user said.

“This takes f*****g guts to do,” another user responded, which a third user reacted, “Respect. Every corporate employee must learn this.”

“[The boss] is a kid who finished his graduation in 2019. And look at the attitude. Hope his startup tanks and all employees find better jobs,” another Reddit user commented.