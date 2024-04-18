 Micron set to get $6 billion in chip grants from US: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Micron set to get $6 billion in chip grants from US: Report

Reuters |
Apr 18, 2024 08:59 AM IST

The award, which is not yet finalized, could be announced as soon as next week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Memory chip maker Micron Technology is set to get more than $6 billion in grants from the U.S. Commerce Department to help pay for domestic chip factory projects, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration.(Reuters)
A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration.(Reuters)

The award, which is not yet finalized, could be announced as soon as next week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that the largest private investment in American history is on its way to Central New York.

Read more: Google layoffs: Company announces second major round of job cuts in 2024 saying ‘change is difficult’

New federal funding from U.S. President Joe Biden's CHIPS and Science Act will help lock in 50,000 jobs, a $100 billion investment, and millions of dollars in community benefits, Hochul added.

Micron and the U.S. Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Over the past few months, Biden has announced several funding initiatives, including nearly $20 billion in loans and grants for Intel and a $1.5 billion grant to GlobalFoundries.

Read more: Nestle adds sugar to infant milk, cereal products sold in several countries including India, study finds

With an outlay of $52.7 billion, the CHIPS Act's goal is to reduce reliance on China and Taiwan and boost domestic production, as the U.S. share in global semiconductor manufacturing capacity has fallen from 37% in 1990 to 12% in 2020, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On