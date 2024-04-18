Micron set to get $6 billion in chip grants from US: Report
The award, which is not yet finalized, could be announced as soon as next week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Memory chip maker Micron Technology is set to get more than $6 billion in grants from the U.S. Commerce Department to help pay for domestic chip factory projects, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
The award, which is not yet finalized, could be announced as soon as next week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that the largest private investment in American history is on its way to Central New York.
Read more: Google layoffs: Company announces second major round of job cuts in 2024 saying ‘change is difficult’
New federal funding from U.S. President Joe Biden's CHIPS and Science Act will help lock in 50,000 jobs, a $100 billion investment, and millions of dollars in community benefits, Hochul added.
Micron and the U.S. Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Over the past few months, Biden has announced several funding initiatives, including nearly $20 billion in loans and grants for Intel and a $1.5 billion grant to GlobalFoundries.
Read more: Nestle adds sugar to infant milk, cereal products sold in several countries including India, study finds
With an outlay of $52.7 billion, the CHIPS Act's goal is to reduce reliance on China and Taiwan and boost domestic production, as the U.S. share in global semiconductor manufacturing capacity has fallen from 37% in 1990 to 12% in 2020, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs