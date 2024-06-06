 Microsoft layoffs: Company cuts 1000 jobs in these two units to focus on ‘strategic growth’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Microsoft layoffs: Company cuts 1000 jobs in these two units to focus on ‘strategic growth’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 06, 2024 11:21 AM IST

Microsoft layoffs: Microsoft will remove employees and “most of the job cuts are within the company’s Strategic Missions and Technologies org".

Microsoft layoffs: Microsoft is reportedly laying off over 1,000 employees across units after the tech giant announced it will cut 10,000 roles throughout 2023. The Information reported, citing people in the know, that Microsoft will remove employees and “most of the job cuts are within the company’s Strategic Missions and Technologies org, which aims to sell Microsoft’s cloud software and server rentals for businesses with highly specified needs such as telecom firms and space companies."

Microsoft layoffs: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)
Microsoft layoffs: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)

Read more: Elon Musk's X officially allows porn in new update to content policies

The report claimed that Microsoft is also cutting jobs in its mixed reality unit but will continue to support the HoloLens 2 augmented reality device. 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Read more: Ex-OpenAI employee on why he was fired: 'Did something Sam Altman does'

As per CNBC, the company said that the cuts “are a necessary and regular part of managing our business” as Microsoft focuses on hiring “in strategic growth areas.”

Read more: These TDP-linked stocks rally up to 10%, extend recent gains. Here's why

“Earlier today we announced a restructuring of the Microsoft’s Mixed Reality organisation. We remain fully committed to the Department of Defense’s IVAS program and will continue to deliver cutting edge technology to support our soldiers. In addition, we will continue to invest in W365 to reach the broader Mixed Reality hardware ecosystem. We will continue to sell HoloLens 2 while supporting existing HoloLens 2 customers and partners,” a spokesperson said.

 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Microsoft layoffs: Company cuts 1000 jobs in these two units to focus on ‘strategic growth’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On