Microsoft layoffs: Company cuts 1000 jobs in these two units to focus on ‘strategic growth’

Microsoft layoffs: Microsoft is reportedly laying off over 1,000 employees across units after the tech giant announced it will cut 10,000 roles throughout 2023. The Information reported, citing people in the know, that Microsoft will remove employees and “most of the job cuts are within the company’s Strategic Missions and Technologies org, which aims to sell Microsoft’s cloud software and server rentals for businesses with highly specified needs such as telecom firms and space companies." Microsoft layoffs: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)

The report claimed that Microsoft is also cutting jobs in its mixed reality unit but will continue to support the HoloLens 2 augmented reality device.

As per CNBC, the company said that the cuts “are a necessary and regular part of managing our business” as Microsoft focuses on hiring “in strategic growth areas.”

“Earlier today we announced a restructuring of the Microsoft’s Mixed Reality organisation. We remain fully committed to the Department of Defense’s IVAS program and will continue to deliver cutting edge technology to support our soldiers. In addition, we will continue to invest in W365 to reach the broader Mixed Reality hardware ecosystem. We will continue to sell HoloLens 2 while supporting existing HoloLens 2 customers and partners,” a spokesperson said.